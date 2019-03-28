|
|
Patricia Ann Schiekofer
Patricia Ann Schiekofer, age 79, of Monroe, CT passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Born Patricia Ann Grieco, November 30, 1939 in Suffern, New York, she was a professional artist specializing in portraits and landscapes. She was also employed many years with Lord & Taylor in Trumbull, CT until her retirement.
Patricia was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: daughter Deborah and Frank Calabrese; daughter Sherri and Bert Howard; son Richard and Susan Schiekofer; son James and Norma Schiekofer. She is also survived by her fourteen grandchildren: Frank and wife Suzy, Kristyn, Kayla, and Anthony Calabrese; James, Eric, Nicholas, and Annalee Howard; Jessica, Emma, and Richie Schiekofer; Olivia, Kyle, and Ethan Schiekofer.
A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. The family would like to suggest memorial donations be made to the Breast Cancer foundation of your choice under "Memorial Donation".
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 28, 2019