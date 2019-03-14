Patricia E. Theis

Patricia E. Gerathy Theis, age 72, of Milford listened to her favorite song "When Irish Eyes Are Smiling" one last time while surrounded by her daughters on March 12, 2019. Pat was born on June 2, 1946 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of the late Pierce and Elizabeth (Sabin) Gerathy. She grew up in Monroe and attended Masuk HS. A graduate of Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing, Pat loved caring for her patients at Bridgeport Hospital ER and Bridgeport Jai Alai. She was also proud to be one of the pioneering nurses at Med Now in Stratford. After retiring from nursing due to symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis, she found a new passion in collecting and framing stamps and First Day Covers which she turned into a successful business, Stamp of Approval. Pat spent the last days of her life singing her favorite songs and visiting with her three daughters Tammy Theis Satterlee of Milford, Tricia Theis Rogalski of Baltimore, Maryland and Elizabeth Jane Theis of Brooklyn, New York, her sister Barbara Bell and her family of North Haven. She also leaves behind her stepson, Walter Theis of Payson, AZ; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Julia, Georgia, and Rainer; and several nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, William Gerathy. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to those who cared for Pat when she was a resident at Golden Hill, and heartfelt thanks to the people at Milford Hospital and CT Hospice in Branford for the loving and compassionate care she received in the last days of her life. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Church of Christ, 34 West Main Street, Milford. Feel free to wear green in her honor. Interment will be private. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. As a second-generation Irish lass, her family will celebrate her life with a modified Irish wake after calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis, CT Chapter and CT Hospice.