Patricia M. Van Kuren
Patricia M. Van Kuren, age 80, born on February 28, 1940, of Stratford, CT passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Patricia is predeceased by her parents Robert and Ida Emmerich as well as her sister Janice Emmerich. Patricia is survived by her only child, Robert Van Kuren Jr., and daughter in law Baby. Four grandchildren; Aliyah, Amanda, Anastacia, and Jaeden. Two brothers; Robert Emmerich (Jean) and Joseph Emmerich; very close friend Madeline Spry and the Spry family as well as an abundant number of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Patricia worked for ShopRite for over 40 years; she started with the company when it was Grand Union and continued as it changed to Shaw's and then to ShopRite. Patricia will be remembered for her unconditional love and kindness given to everyone. Patricia will always be remembered for her infectious smile, as well as laughter and joy she brought to those around her. "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed, and very dear."