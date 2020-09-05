1/1
Patricia VanKuren
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. Van Kuren
Patricia M. Van Kuren, age 80, born on February 28, 1940, of Stratford, CT passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Patricia is predeceased by her parents Robert and Ida Emmerich as well as her sister Janice Emmerich. Patricia is survived by her only child, Robert Van Kuren Jr., and daughter in law Baby. Four grandchildren; Aliyah, Amanda, Anastacia, and Jaeden. Two brothers; Robert Emmerich (Jean) and Joseph Emmerich; very close friend Madeline Spry and the Spry family as well as an abundant number of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Patricia worked for ShopRite for over 40 years; she started with the company when it was Grand Union and continued as it changed to Shaw's and then to ShopRite. Patricia will be remembered for her unconditional love and kindness given to everyone. Patricia will always be remembered for her infectious smile, as well as laughter and joy she brought to those around her. "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed, and very dear." For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spear-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved