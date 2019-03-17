Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Patricia A. Vargas
Patricia A. Vargas, age 81, of Wilmington, DE, passed away March 15, 2019. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Alex and Theresa Olman. She was a retired secretary for Digital Corp. Mrs. Vargas loved to decorate her home for the holidays and make her special Italian gravy for her family. She is survived by her beloved husband Frank Vargas of DE; her devoted son Douglas Wargo of Danbury, CT; four cherished granddaughters Heather, Lindsay, Ashley and Haley Wargo and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment to follow in Nichols Village Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019
