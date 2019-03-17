|
Patricia A. Vargas, age 81, of Wilmington, DE, passed away March 15, 2019. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Alex and Theresa Olman. She was a retired secretary for Digital Corp. Mrs. Vargas loved to decorate her home for the holidays and make her special Italian gravy for her family. She is survived by her beloved husband Frank Vargas of DE; her devoted son Douglas Wargo of Danbury, CT; four cherished granddaughters Heather, Lindsay, Ashley and Haley Wargo and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment to follow in Nichols Village Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019