Patricia 'Patsy' Zeuren
Remembered for her wit & humor; family meant everything to her
Mrs. Patricia F. Zeuren of The Caldwells, N.J., and The Villages, Lady Lake, Fla., passed on March 27, 2020, at home, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Ronald M. Zeuren.
Patricia was born on Aug. 4, 1929, in Ansonia, Conn., to John Dewey Frawley and Eleanor Cronin Frawley. Mother Eleanor died when Patricia was a young child and she was raised by her loving stepmother, Margaret Coss Frawley.
Patricia graduated from Assumption School, Ansonia High School in 1946 and then Booth and Bayless Business School in Bridgeport, Conn. She was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft prior to the birth of her children.
She was active in the Notre Dame Parish, served as a Eucharistic minister, was on the church council, the Altar Guild, as well as other ministries.
When her children were in school, she was active in the PTO, was a Brownie/Girl Scout leader, class mother several times and was involved in other school and community activities.
Patsy was a volunteer for many years at the Rotary-sponsored Willing Hearts Consignment Shop.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Ronald, and sister, Eleanor Collins of Huntington, Conn.
She is survived by her children, Debra Wefferling (Lawrence) of North Caldwell, N.J., Laura Andrighetti (Wayne) of North Haven, Conn., Amy Swendeman (Earl) of Vernon, N.J.; granddaughters, Meghan Blackstock, Julia Wefferling, Kelly and Allison Swendeman, many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law, Jean Far.
Patricia was known for her sense of humor and quick wit. Her family was everything to her, enjoyed many family gatherings and especially loved vacations together at Long Beach Island.
Cremation is private and burial of the ashes will be held in Connecticut at the Zeuren family plot.
When we can all gather safely, a celebration of Patricia's life will be announced. In the meantime, please share condolences and stories with the family at codeyjonesfh.com
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to West Essex First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 662, West Caldwell, N.J. 07007, westessexfas.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.