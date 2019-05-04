Patrick J. Arkison

Patrick "BO" Arkison, age 72, of West Haven, CT passed away May 3, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Edward J. and Veronica B. Arkison. Patrick was a professional driver. Pat will always be remembered as a sweet, kind man of simple pleasures. Pat was an avid Red Sox and Boston Sports Fan. His most cherished times were back in the day with his father and brothers watching the double headers Red Sox -vs- Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Pat loved the 50's Doo-Wop music and was proud of his Irish heritage. His family will miss his gentle mannerisms. Pat was also lovingly known as PatWee and Uncle Pat. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Della Arkison. He is survived by his brothers Ed and his wife Linda Arkison of Wallingford and Jack Arkison of West Haven; his sister Kathy and her husband John Wood; his beloved niece Veronica K. Wood; and nephew Johnny Wood and his best friend and cousin John Sullivan and his wife Kitty of Milford. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave. Huntington. Interment to follow in Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241. Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary