|
|
Patrick Baker
Patrick Baker, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Pat is survived by his loving wife Karen Baker of Stratford; son Patrick Baker and his girlfriend Julianne; son Michael Baker and his wife, Erica, of Orange; his three grandsons Justin Dauscher, and Michael and Sean Baker, his brother Tom Baker and wife Debbie, numerous nieces and nephews and predeceased by his sister Kathy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Per his wishes, in lieu of a memorial service, a celebration of life gathering will be held in Orange, CT on Saturday, September 7th from 3 to 7 p.m. Please feel free to contact the family for more details.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 31, 2019