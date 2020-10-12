1/
Patrick Coyle
{ "" }
Patrick J. Coyle
Patrick J. Coyle, age 93, of Fairfield, the loving husband of Catherine Coyle, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted daughter, Colleen Fecke and her husband, Craig of Fairfield and his grandchildren, Isabelle and Austin. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. A complete obituary will follow in the Wednesday edition of the CT Post. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
