Patrick Coyle

Patrick J. Coyle
Patrick J. Coyle, age 93, of Fairfield, the loving husband of Catherine Coyle, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted daughter, Colleen Fecke and her husband, Craig of Fairfield and his grandchildren, Isabelle and Austin. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. A complete obituary will follow in the Wednesday edition of the CT Post. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
