Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
St. Michael's Cemetery
Stratford, CT
Patrick D'Amico

Patrick D'Amico Obituary
Patrick J. D'Amico
Patrick John D'Amico, age 79, of Tamarac, FL and Stratford, CT entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Maria J. (DeLucia) D'Amico. Pat was an electrical engineer by trade and a successful entrepreneur in Florida. He enjoyed classical music and films, dining with friends, cooking, and playing with his "children", his pets. You could often find him lounging on his swing looking at the water from his lakefront home in Florida. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Anthony D'Amico. He is survived by his "children"; his two Capuchin monkeys; Spanky and Missy and his two dogs; Sissy and Fifi. He also leaves behind his twin brother, Joseph D'Amico of Shelton, CT, his sister, Susan Scianna of Huntington, CT, several nieces and nephews, and his dear friends Manuel and Fatima Silva of Monroe, CT. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. All are invited to join the procession departing from the Funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, to attend the graveside services at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. To offer online condolences and for directions, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 26, 2019
