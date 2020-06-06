Patrick Doherty
Patrick J. Doherty
Patrick Joseph Doherty, age 86, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Barbara Jane (Lasagna) Doherty, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held. To offer an online condolence and view a complete obituary please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
