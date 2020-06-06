Patrick J. Doherty
Patrick Joseph Doherty, age 86, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Barbara Jane (Lasagna) Doherty, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held. To offer an online condolence and view a complete obituary please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.