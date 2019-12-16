|
|
PATRICK DORAN
Patrick John Doran 83, entered into eternal life on Friday December 13, 2019.
Forever grateful to have been loved by Patrick, he leaves to celebrate his life and carry on his legacy; his wife Eva Doran; his daughters Jeanne Lehman, Donna DeMarco (Joe), Linda Maloney(John), & Kathleen Doran; son-in-law John Liscio; sister Joyce Wood, 15 grandchildren, 8 great-children, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A funeral mass will be celebrated for Patrick on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church 391 Delaware Ave. Albany, NY.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home 149 Old Loudon Rd. Latham, NY.
For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019