Patrick Doran

Patrick B. Doran, age 55, a lifelong Fairfield resident passed unexpectedly on May 9th 2020. Patrick found what he loved to do and became the owner of Renaissance construction as a design build carpenter. He's survived by his beloved mother, Anita Doran, brother, Michael and wife, Kristine Doran, brother, Sean Doran and two nieces, Melissa Doran and Allison Doran. Patrick was predeceased by his father, Bernard Doran. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family, especially his partner and best friend, Sue Reynolds. Due to the current health pandemic, services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store