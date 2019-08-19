Connecticut Post Obituaries
Patrick E. Gutierrez Jr.

Patrick E. Gutierrez Jr. Obituary
Patrick E. Gutierrez, Jr.
Patrick E. Gutierrez, Jr., age 39, of Fairfield, entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
His memory will be embraced by his devoted wife of thirteen years, Jean Jastremski Gutierrez; his cherished children, Sienna and Hudson; his loving parents, Patrick, Sr. and Christina Concha Gutierrez, of Stratford; his grandmother, Gladys Silva of Norwalk; his siblings, Christian Gutierrez and wife April, of Stratford, Joseph Gutierrez and wife Mary Illesca, of Pomona, NY, Rene Illesca and Candance Gutierrez, both of Chile; several nieces and nephews, Christian Gutierrez Jr., Sebastian, Scarlette, Vera and Vivianna Illesca; as well as numerous extended family, friends, and colleagues.
Patrick's complete obituary with confirmed service details will appear in this newspaper's next edition.
For service detail updates, ordering flowers online, travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 20, 2019
