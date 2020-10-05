Patrick Freeman

Patrick Eugene Freeman
Patrick Eugene Freeman of Oxford passed away at the age of 72 on Wednesday, September 17, 2020 due to Agent Orange related complications after serving valiantly in the Vietnam War from '66 to '69. He was born in Stratford on September 23, 1947 to his parents Eugene and Marion Freeman. Patrick graduated from Notre Dame high school where he was a part of the only football team to win the State Championships in 1964. He then went on to graduate from Bridgeport University with a degree in accounting. Patrick then formulated his own appraisal company which he managed for decades. He was the commander of the VFW Post 597, a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a lifelong member of the American Legion, and a Eucharistic Minister. From early childhood, Patrick was always playing baseball, football, and golf. Later on, after his brave service in Vietnam, he pursued becoming a referee for lacrosse, football, and basketball. Most of all, Patrick loved spending time with his family and many friends. He will be sadly missed by all, but will remain forever in our hearts.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife Peggy and his beloved daughter Mary, his brother Michael Freeman, his sister Paula Bobec, his brother-in-law Jack Bobec, his sister-in-law Lois Freeman, his cousins: Pauline Dorey, Maryann Laven, and Tom Ostrosky, as well as their families. He was also survived by his wife's family including: Mary Beth and Keith Nelsen, Kelly Nelson and her partner Kris Yunker, Christian Nelsen and his wife Chelsea, Seth Nelsen and his partner Donata Lupacchino, Patty Moran and her two sons Michael and Morgan Moran, Tom Moran, Michael Moran, his wife Katie and their two children: Kelly and Michael Jr. Moran, Susan Kovacs and her three children: Richie and his fiancée Hailey Collins, Nicholas, and finally his niece Emily. He was predeceased by his brother, Eugene Freeman and his sister-in-law Colleen Taylor.
A Memorial Mass in celebration of Patrick's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Dr. in Ansonia.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour, is compassionately caring for the family.
