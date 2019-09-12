|
|
Patrick H. DuBret
Patrick H. DuBret, 48, formerly of Fairfield, passed away suddenly September 1, 2019. Patrick was born on January 25, 1971 to the late Henry and Patricia DuBret. He is survived by his sisters Susan (John) Strong and Therese DuBret-Canale, his sister-in-law Karen DuBret, his nephews John Strong III, Bret Strong, and Ryan DuBret, nieces Erin Strong, Jessica DuBret, and Kayla Canale, his great-nephews John Strong, IV, Christian Strong, and Greyson Strong, his great-niece Lauren Strong, a special aunt Joan Davis, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also predeceased by his brother David DuBret and brother-in-law Richard Canale. A memorial mass celebrating Patrick's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Gabriel Church, 26 Broadway, Milford, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019