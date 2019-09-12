Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
26 Broadway
Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Dubret
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Dubret

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Dubret Obituary
Patrick H. DuBret
Patrick H. DuBret, 48, formerly of Fairfield, passed away suddenly September 1, 2019. Patrick was born on January 25, 1971 to the late Henry and Patricia DuBret. He is survived by his sisters Susan (John) Strong and Therese DuBret-Canale, his sister-in-law Karen DuBret, his nephews John Strong III, Bret Strong, and Ryan DuBret, nieces Erin Strong, Jessica DuBret, and Kayla Canale, his great-nephews John Strong, IV, Christian Strong, and Greyson Strong, his great-niece Lauren Strong, a special aunt Joan Davis, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also predeceased by his brother David DuBret and brother-in-law Richard Canale. A memorial mass celebrating Patrick's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Gabriel Church, 26 Broadway, Milford, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.