Patrick J. Matera, Jr.

Patrick J. Matera, Jr., age 71, of Shelton, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 20, 2019 with his family by his side. Born and raised in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Patrick, Sr. and Catherine Brunetto Matera. After graduating from Central High School, Pat served in the U.S. Air Force. He previously lived in Monroe before moving to Shelton 18 years ago. Pat was a retired Director of Primary Care for Comp Health in Trumbull. Pat was a die-hard Yankees fan who cherished his family, loved a good party, and was known for his "Pa jokes". Survivors include his high school sweetheart Linda Swetz Matera, to whom he was married for 52 years, a daughter Dawn Matera and her husband Todd Sudora of Kennebunkport, ME, a son Patrick J. Matera III and his wife Whitney of Los Angeles, CA, two grandsons, Taylor Westlund and his wife Laura and Spencer Westlund and his wife Cassie, and a treasured great-grandson, Landon, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers at Comp Health. Private funeral arrangements were conducted by the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Those desiring can make contributions in Pat's memory to the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Danbury, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. The family would like to thank the medical team at Yale New Haven Hospital for their support, care, and dedication during his brief illness. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary