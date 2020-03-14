|
Patrick John Mezick
Patrick John Mezick of Easton passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Patrick is survived by his parents, Kathleen Moran Mezick of North Haven, and Peter Mezick of Monroe, brother and sister-in-law Paul and Amanda Mezick of Chester, grandfather John G. Moran, great-uncle Terrence Clarke, uncles Jacky Moran and Michael Mezick, a nephew Nathan, a niece Emily; Marion Gimbel, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Patrick was predeceased by his sister Kristen Rose Mezick. Patrick was born in New Haven at Yale New Haven Hospital on August 17, 1990. Before moving to Easton, Patrick lived in Monroe, where he attended and graduated from Masuk High School. While in high school, Patrick was drawn to Lacrosse where he quickly found enjoyment playing the sport and meeting new people. He also enjoyed watching football, UFC boxing, and mountain biking with friends. Patrick especially enjoyed spending time outdoors, always finding opportunities to work or relax outside. One of his favorite things to do was camp in upstate New York with his family. Patrick knew the value of friendship, and those who knew him best described Patrick as someone you could always count on. He's remembered for his kind heart and compassion for others, his loyalty to his friends, and his positive attitude. He asked very little for himself, always offering his support to anyone who needed it. Patrick will be missed by his friends and colleagues at MetalCraft, LLC in Litchfield where he worked as a carpenter. He also leaves behind his niece and nephew who enjoyed his free spirit attitude, and spending time with him at family gatherings. His parents and family were proud of his accomplishments. Although we are heartbroken by the loss to our family, we feel blessed to have had an opportunity to know and love Patrick. Due to public health concerns, the family has omitted calling hours. An outdoor ceremony open to the public will be held Thursday 10:30 a.m., March 19th at Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that expressions of sympathy be in the form of a donation to Wildlife in Crisis Care & Conservation Center, P.O. Box 1246, Weston, CT 06883. www.wildlifeincrisis.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020