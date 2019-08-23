|
|
Patrick E. Mayernik
Patrick E. Mayernik, age 62, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Judy Levin Mayernik, passed away on August 22, 2019 in his home. Patrick was born in Bridgeport on March 29, 1957 to the late Michael and Pauline (Gonda) Mayernik and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Bunnell High School class of 1975 and earned a BS from Fairfield University in 1979. Patrick was retired from the receiving department at Stop & Shop. He enjoyed military history and was a hobbyist. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 33 years, include his devoted brothers, Thomas (Mary) Mayernik of Wilton and Michael Mayernik of Philadelphia, PA, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Martin Ryan on Monday, August 26th at 11 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 498 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. At the family's request calling hours have been omitted. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Patrick to the Thomas Merton House, 43 Madison Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019