|
|
Patrick Dennis McNamara
Oct 16, 1946 - Jan 12, 2020
Patrick Dennis McNamara, age 73, of Stratford, beloved husband of Mary (Severance) McNamara passed away in his home on January 12, 2020 in Stratford. Mr. McNamara was born October 16, 1946 in Bridgeport, son of the late Gerald and Phyllis (Stevens) McNamara and had been a lifetime area resident. He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and was retired from SNET. He was a talented musician, and played the guitar and keyboard in several bands, most recently with his son Scott. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Scott and Kelly McNamara; two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Taylor McNamara, daughters of Scott. Friends are invited to attend his funeral service celebrated by Deacon John Piatak on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in Saint Michaels Garden Mausoleum, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Red Cross, https://www.redcross.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020