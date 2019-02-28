Patsy Mierzejewski

Patsy Mierzejewski, 67, of Stratford, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was the loving husband of Susan Mierzejewski. He was born on May 10, 1951 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Joseph Mierzejewski and Filomena Barba.

He was a 37 year employee of Sikorsky Aircraft. He loved riding his motorcycle and taking drives to the beach with his family. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and taking time to help others.

In addition to his loving wife of 41 years, Patsy, who was loved by many, he is survived by his sons, Chris and Jason and his daughter Heather; and predeceased by his daughter Lisa; his brother Joseph and wife Carol; his sister Linda; and predeceased by brother Stanley. He also leaves behind his loving grandchildren Damon and Briana, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the future of Patsy's children and grandchildren.