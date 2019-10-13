|
|
Patsy J. Rupe
Patsy J. Rupe, age of 90, of Stratford, passed away on October 11, 2019 in his home. He was born in Mayfield, PA on Jan 11, 1929 to the late Joseph and Frances Rupe. He moved to Brooklyn, NY where he attended and graduated from Brooklyn Automotive Trade School in 1948. Patsy served in the army from 1951-1953 and upon his discharge moved to Bridgeport, CT and resided there and in Stratford for his remaining life. He was employed by Bullard Co. from 1953 to 1957, International Harvester Co. from 1959-1973, and Locke Steel from 1973-1989. He was a member of the Massachusetts Catholic Order of Foresters. He was the last surviving member of his large family, consisting of brothers, Jack, Anthony, Joseph, Peter, Rudy and Mickey, and his sisters, Catherine Butt and Frances Fischetti. He was also predeceased by his partner in life, Helen Welch. He was a very talented and giving man, providing home cooked meals from his fresh garden produce for his family and friends. Patsy was a dedicated caregiver, first for his mother and then Helen, until the very last. He will be sorely missed by his extended family. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery Stratford. Friends may visit with Patsy's family on Wednesday from 9-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make a donation in memory of Patsy to Our Lady of Grace Church. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 15, 2019