Happy Valentine's Day Patty France Benedetto Patty I can't love you enough, your always in my heart. I remember the year I couldn't find a nice card for you. So I looked in the attic, and found one that I liked. I redated it, to I love you. I'll always love you, and when you came home from shopping with mom, you looked up and saw the card on the mantel, and you said, "That card looks familiar." And I said, "Patty, I just bought that card." So she was walking towards the mantel and I said,"Patty here is the candy I bought you." So at this point, she was suspicious but I wouldn't let her go up to read it. By the way, when I was in Murry's card store, so you know how long ago that was, I gave the other guys the same idea. So Patty, I will always love you. God Bless. Your Husband, Leonard A.
