Paul Caldwell
1953 - 2020
Paul Caldwell
Paul Caldwell of Fairfield, CT, age 66, passed away suddenly on April 25, 2020. Paul was born in the UK and moved to New York City in 1980. He had resided in Fairfield, CT since 2000. Paul was Director and Owner of Plaza Design, a Marketing and PR firm in Westport, CT. He is survived by his wife Margaret Hepburn and daughter Emily Caldwell of Fairfield, and five siblings in the UK. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider donating to a charity of your choice in Paul's honor. For a complete obituary or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
