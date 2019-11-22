|
|
Paul Chachakis
August 18, 1960 - November 20, 2019Paul Chachakis, age 59, of Westport, CT died on November 20, 2019. Paul was born on August 18, 1960 in the City of New York to George and Carmela Chachakis. He was the youngest of 3 children.
He grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Andrew Warde High School in 1979. He worked as an arborist/apprentice for several tree care services before starting his own company, Paul's Tree Care, serving communities in Fairfield and Westport for many years. On December 16, 2006, he married the love of his life, Donna and resided in the Greens Farm section of Westport since then.
Paul was passionate about music and was an avid guitar player. He never tired from talking about rock and roll, especially about his favorite band the Ramones. He took great pride in tending to his yard and garden wanting everything to be just right. He was an avid collector of records, toys, antiques, puzzles, tools and just about anything that sparked his interest. He was an animal lover and spoiled his cats Dewey and Midnight.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Donna Chachakis (Jackson) of Westport, his sister Susan DeNisco (Richard) of Oxford and his nieces and nephew Alison (Michael), Sarah and Spencer.
He was predeceased by his parents, George Chachakis (1975), his mother Carmela (Calvelli) Chachakis (2017), his mother-in-law Ethel Ferenc (2016) and was heartbroken when his brother Richard Chachakis passed away in 2016. In addition to immediate family, he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East in Westport. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:30AM -10:30AM; a service to celebrate his life will begin at 11:00AM at Congregational Church of Greens Farm, 71 Hillandale Rd., Westport and interment will immediately follow at St. John's Cemetery, 2610 Nichols Ave., Stratford, CT.
Contributions in memory of Paul, in lieu of flowers, may be made to PAWS P.O. Box, 7428 Wilton, CT 06897.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019