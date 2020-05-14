Paul Christie
Paul Robert Christie
Paul Robert Christie, age 69, of Trumbull, CT passed away May 13, 2020. He was born in Milford, CT to the late Robert and Pearl Christie. In his youth he was a catcher for the Trumbull Little League and Babe Ruth League Baseball. He was Co-Captain of the Trumbull Swim Team where he swam and dove. He graduated from the CT School of Electronics and worked for Bryant Electric and Magnetek in Bpt. as an electro mechanical technician in the welding dep't. He was an ardent motorcycle enthusiast for many years. Survivors include his brothers Spence Christie and his wife Terri, Cole Christie and his wife Karen and Roy Christie with whom he resided and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. Funeral services will be private on Wednesday at Nichols Village Cemetery. To leave an on line condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.
