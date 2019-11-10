|
|
Paul Francis Jackson
Paul Francis Jackson, 74, of Fairfield, CT, formerly of Bridgeport, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital while listening to the chatter of his loved ones who were there to surround him with their love. Paul was born in Brooklyn, NY and as a child moved to Bridgeport. He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1964, and quickly discovered his love of numbers. He worked at what is now Bank of America for thirty years as a banker until his retirement. Paul also known to some as "Action Jackson" or "Hockomo" and lived life to the fullest. First and foremost, he had a strong sense of faith in God. He loved sports, and coached little league baseball. He was a referee for youth basketball, as well as a coach. One of his favorite teams was the UConn Women's Basketball Team. When he wasn't watching a game, he was bowling which was one of the highlights of his life. Over the course of his bowling career, he bowled several perfect games, and had many trophies and plaques to prove how well he performed. Next to bowling, Paul loved food. He could tell you which diners had the best food, and also knew what their specials were on any given day. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #13228 of Stratford, and a member of the American Institute of Banking. Paul was a leader, teacher, and a friend for life. He had some health issues, but kept moving, and would not let his illness slow him down. Paul was small in stature, but had the heart and drive of a lion. Paul's journey on earth touched so many lives along the way. Our hearts will be forever filled with his everlasting memories. He was predeceased by his mother Virgil Johnson. Survivors include his sister Evora Johnson of Brooklyn, two sister-cousins Stacy Northerlington of Bridgeport and Stephaan Miller of West Haven, CT, and cousins Paul Wilson Johnson of Columbia, SC, Dessie Smith of Hamilton, NJ, Daryl Johnson of Atlanta, GA, Bobby Johnson and Bonita Johnson pf Bridgeport, and a host of family and friends. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Relatives and friends are invited to join Paul's family on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements. www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 11, 2019