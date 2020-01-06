|
|
Paul Lawrence Gee, Sr.
December 28, 1936 - January 2, 2020 Paul Lawrence Gee, 83, of Bridgeport, departed this life on January 2, 2020. He was the husband of Deloris Gee. Mr. Gee was born in Branchville, VA on December 28, 1936, a son of the late Howard Gee and Annie Mariah Gee.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by Hemingway Transportation as a truck driver. After retirement, he became the restaraunter of the renowned Sub King in Bridgeport and was later employed as a school bus driver for Laidlaw Bus Co. Mr. Gee was a member of Triumphant Christian Church in Bridgeport where he volunteered in numerous capacities.
In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, his children, Alonzo (Nancy), Clinton (Michele), Dale, Eligia "Penny", Lester Brian (Modesta), Tammy, Howard, Cammie, Tara, Iva and Christopher (Natacha) Gee; siblings, Lester (Mary), Jeroldine, Bob, Pastor Cynthia Gee West (Arthur) and Cheryl Gee; fifteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two sons, Paul Jr. and Anthony Gee; and a brother, Howard Gee, Jr.
Viewing and visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A celebration of Mr. Gee's life and legacy will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Triumphant Christian Church, 2540 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Viewing and visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020