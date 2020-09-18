1/
Paul Grierson
1946 - 2020
Paul B. Grierson
July 24, 1946 - Sept 12, 2020Paul B. Grierson age 74, of Oak Creek, WI, died peacefully on September 12, 2020 at home. He was born in CT and graduated from Stratford High in 1964. He served in the US Army as a Sargent and earned an Army Commendation Medal. He retired as a driver for Schneider Trucking. Survivors include his wife Debra, sons Greg, Kyle & Kevin, grandkids, in-law's and 1 niece and 3 nephews & cousins. Predeceased by his daughter & 2 brothers. A private service was held September 16, 2020. For more info: www.krausefuneralhome.com "Uncle Pepper - We love you xoxo "

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
