Paul J. Pelis, Jr.
Paul J. Pelis, Jr., 85, of Fairfield, the beloved husband of Salve Pelis, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born to the late Sophie and Paul J. Pelis, Sr. and was a lifelong Fairfield resident.
Paul attended Ludlowe High School and University of Bridgeport, where he studied Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving at Fort Bragg, NC. He later worked as an architectural draftsman designing windows and as a USPS mail handler. He enjoyed boating, fishing, collecting baseball cards and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his loving son, Robert Pelis and his wife Rachael of Stamford.
Paul was laid to rest in St. Thomas Cemetery with Military Honors. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.