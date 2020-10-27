Paul Joseph Posh
Oxford - Paul Joseph Posh passed away October 18, 2020 at Griffin Hospital after a long illness.
Paul or "Pauly" as he was called, was born April 1, 1959 and was a resident of Oxford, CT for most of his life, living life his way. While out seeking life he joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Nimitz, wrestled at various venues, cooked for the Miami Dolphins, and was a rodey for numerous bands. He was a life seeker exploring inventive ways to find adventures. A hard worker who loved everything cars, who helped when he could and was helped in return.
Left to recount his many life adventures and misadventures are his two daughters, Amanda and Paula Posh; brothers John J. and Patsy J. Posh; his sister Susan P. O'Bernier; his niece Liza Duart-Lorme and her husband Mike; his two great nephews Wyatt and Seth Cahill; and numerous cousins throughout and out of state as well as many friends who were there for him. He was predeceased by his father John J. Posh and mother Viola.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, October 31th from 12-2 p.m. at 585 Main Bar and Grill, 585 South Main Street, Naugatuck, CT. To send an online condolence, please visit http://www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com
. The Naugatuck Valley
Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main Street, Naugatuck, is in care of his arrangements.