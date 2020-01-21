|
Paul Joseph Janco Jr.
Paul Joseph Janco, Jr., 83, a 5-year resident of Pearland, TX, formerly of Uncasville, CT, and Monroe, CT, passed away peacefully at his home on January 17, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1936, and he served his country in the U.S. Navy as part of the "Seabees" (Construction Battalions).
Paul was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sharon Janco; his mother, Elizabeth Janco, his father Paul Janco, Sr., and his brother Robert Janco.
Paul leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara Janco; daughters: Cynthia Oram, husband Robin; and Lisa Baron, husband Carl; son, Kevin Janco, wife Lisa; grandchildren Christopher Oram; Kyle Oram; Kate Hurlbert, husband Jon; Karen Tschannen; Kelly Oram; Melissa Janco; Matthew Janco; and Andrew Janco; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Kroeger, husband William.
Paul was a master carpenter who took great pride in his craft. He began his career framing houses and went on to spend many years remodeling and installing new kitchens. His collaborations with New England Kitchen Design of Monroe, CT, yielded many beautiful projects and a number of lifelong friendships. In his later years, he enjoyed serving as a construction supervisor for Jensen's Communities in Uncasville, CT.
Paul was an avid NASCAR fan and a collector of many things including tools, coins, and NASCAR memorabilia. In his retirement, he enjoyed watercolor painting, watching golfers out his back window, and sharing a glass of wine with family and friends. He was known for his sharp sense of humor, his impeccable attention to detail, his strong work ethic, and his love of country.
Burial of ashes will be held on January 31, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to, , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, https://donate3.cancer.org/
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020