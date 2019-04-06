Paul L. Brown

SOUTHBURY - Paul L. Brown of Southbury, CT passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Paul leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Theresa; his daughter, Mary; his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen & Karen Brown; as well as two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his brother Patrick Michael and family.

Paul was born in Vermont in 1935 to Paul D. Brown and Mary Woods. The family moved to Norwich, CT in 1940. Paul graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1953, and afterwards enrolled in UCONN where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in American Literature. Paul continued with graduate studies in English literature at NYU, which led him to a teaching career at the University of Bridgeport in the early 1960's. Paul spent the rest of his teaching life at Norwalk Community College, becoming Chairman of the English Department and serving on many committees before retiring in 1998. He loved literature and inspired his students with both classic and contemporary works. Paul began playing tennis as a teen and this sport became a lifelong passion for him.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the daily chapel of Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. S. in Southbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.