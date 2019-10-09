|
|
Paul Lamminen
Paul Lamminen, age 88 of Fairfield, died peacefully at Notre Dame Convalescent Home on Tuesday, October 8. He was the loving husband for 61 years of Dolores Fiore Lamminen. Paul was born on April 17, 1931 in Norwood, MA, the son of the late Onni and Evi Lamminen. He was retired from Perkin Elmer where he had been an electronics technician for 35 years. Paul was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid fisherman and golfer and loved woodworking and will be dearly missed by his family.
In addition to his wife Dolores, Paul is survived by his daughters Christine Van Scoy of Stratham, NH, and Karen Vallaro and her husband Guy of Sutton, MA, his six grandchildren, Sean and Ava Van Scoy, Francesca, Matthew, Michael and Alex Vallaro, and his brother and sisters-in-law Matthew and Judy Fiore.
Paul's family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-8 PM at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 AM at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Notre Dame Convalescent Home, 76 West Rocks Rd., Norwalk 06851 or to the (https://act.alz.org). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 10, 2019