Paul J. Lantolf
Dec 24, 1928 - Aug 5, 2019Paul John Lantolf of Shelton, a former long- time Ridgefield and Woodbury resident passed away Monday evening August 5, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport surrounded by the love of his family and with the comfort of his faith.
Paul was born in Scranton Pennsylvania to John and Mildred (Chiorazzi) Lantolf in 1928. As a young man, he was a talented trombonist and had dreams of becoming a professional musician. He went to music school in Boston to pursue that dream but soon came to realize that life on the road would take him from the family he loved so very much so his work life began at Consolidated Molded Products in Scranton. It was here that he met the love of his life Marie, to whom he was married for just shy of 65 years. His professional journey took many twists and turns, ultimately leading him to The Equitable Life Insurance Company where he stayed for over 40 years until his retirement in 2002. While there, he earned the professional designations of Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant from The American College. The perpetual student, Paul became an expert in the field of Estate Planning and Business Continuation and in his role as Advanced Underwriter, he taught and mentored many young agents, passing his expertise along to the next generation. Into retirement, his thirst for knowledge and the need to pass along the same continued and at age 90 Paul became a published author, "Walk With Me Jesus as I Travel Through This World ".
Paul is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Julie and Emilio Paoloni with whom he made his home, his grandchildren Adam Bellagamba, Erik Bellagamba (Hannah Chouinard), Nicholas Bellagamba and Sarah Lombardo (Jonathan) And his great-grandsons Jayden and Jackson Lombardo. He is also survived by his sister in law Ann and the Lantolf family, Chicago Illinois, his niece Claire Scheller and her family of Scranton Pennsylvania and his longtime caregiver Carol Cole. He was predeceased by his wife Marie and his siblings Claire Uhl And Joseph Lantolf.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 will be appreciated.
Calling hours will take place Sunday August 11, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home located 2 School Street, Woodbury, CT. A funeral mass will take place Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Church in Woodbury, CT. Burial will follow at New North Cemetery in Woodbury. To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 10, 2019