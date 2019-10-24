Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Kingdom Life Christian Cathedral
1455 Naugatuck Ave.
Milford, CT
Paul LaReau Obituary
Paul Edward LaReau
Paul Edward LaReau was called home on October 21, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was a Navy veteran who owned Paul's Barber shop for 61 years in Devon. Paul was a loving father and husband and is survived by his two daughters Lisa and Lori, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Paul was a faithful member of Kingdom Life Christian Cathedral in Milford for over 20 years. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Cathedral located at 1455 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VA Hospital in West Haven voluntary services Hospice
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019
