Paul Edward LaReau
Paul Edward LaReau was called home on October 21, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was a Navy veteran who owned Paul's Barber shop for 61 years in Devon. Paul was a loving father and husband and is survived by his two daughters Lisa and Lori, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Paul was a faithful member of Kingdom Life Christian Cathedral in Milford for over 20 years. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Cathedral located at 1455 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VA Hospital in West Haven voluntary services Hospice
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 26, 2019