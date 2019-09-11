|
Paul D. Matthew
Paul Matthew, 76, son of Sidney and Eileen Matthew, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle passed peacefully on September,10, 2019 guided by his faith in Our Lady of Guadalupe. As he valiantly battled pancreatic cancer, his last days were spent comfortably with his devoted wife Sandy and loving family - who will remember him for his kindness and generosity. Paul was born in Chicago, IL and spent his early years in Pittsburgh, PA. He earned his B.S. and M.S. from Carnegie Mellon University (Carnegie Institute of Technology), and experienced a rewarding career at US Steel, Xerox, and Unimin Corporation. Upon retirement, Paul volunteered at St. George and Merton House Soup Kitchens, the Spooner House Food Pantry, and the Valley Literacy Program. In the Shelton community, Paul was involved with the Republican Town Committee, the Inlands-Wetlands Commission, and the Shelton Sunset Road Race. In addition to his loving wife Sandy, family members include Children: Kim Chirico (Scott), Beth Bonaiuto (Greg), Brian Potok (Michelle), and Ben Potok (Jen); Grandchildren: Alex, Anna, Nick, Jacob, Brianna, and Maddie; Siblings: Jim (Jill), Janice, and Bill (Betsy); Nephews/Niece: Brian, Jason, Jon, Patrick, Renee, and Nick. He will also be missed by John, Nancy, and Sheila Harding, Debbie and Jack Fahey, and Janet Poulsom. The family thanks his cancer teams at Smilow and Bridgeport Hospital for their compassionate care, especially Dr. Neal Fischbach. The family will greet friends from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, September 13th in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:30am meeting directly at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Huntington. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Paul, to the Spooner House in Shelton or the Merton House in Bridgeport. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019