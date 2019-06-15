Paul Kenneth Mc Lain

Paul Kenneth Mc Lain 63 of Beacon Falls entered into eternal rest on Friday June 14 at his home. Born on Nov. 26, 1955 in Bridgeport son to Paul H. and Norma (Schaible) Mc Lain. A graduate from Ansonia High School, former employee of American Brass Co. working as a laborer in the foundry and most recently worked at the Precision Machine Co. until his retirment. He is a member of the St. Sebastian Club of Ansonia.

Survivors besides his parents are his daughter Jennifer Mc Lain Dunlap of MO., sisters Donna Mc Lain Lonergan of Ansonia, Karen Mc Lain (Keith) Blanchard of Seymour, brothers Kaith (Jeanann) Mc Lain of Seymour, and Mark Mc Lain of Danbury. 4 Grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his step daughter Sara Hubbell and her son Nathan of Beacon Falls. Paul was predeceased by his loving companion Winnie Hubbell.

Calling hours will be held on Monday June 17 from4-7p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home 91 N. Cliff St. Ansonia. Burial will be held in the future in Pine Grove Cemetery. Published in Connecticut Post on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary