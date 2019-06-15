Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mc Lain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Mc Lain


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Mc Lain Obituary
Paul Kenneth Mc Lain
Paul Kenneth Mc Lain 63 of Beacon Falls entered into eternal rest on Friday June 14 at his home. Born on Nov. 26, 1955 in Bridgeport son to Paul H. and Norma (Schaible) Mc Lain. A graduate from Ansonia High School, former employee of American Brass Co. working as a laborer in the foundry and most recently worked at the Precision Machine Co. until his retirment. He is a member of the St. Sebastian Club of Ansonia.
Survivors besides his parents are his daughter Jennifer Mc Lain Dunlap of MO., sisters Donna Mc Lain Lonergan of Ansonia, Karen Mc Lain (Keith) Blanchard of Seymour, brothers Kaith (Jeanann) Mc Lain of Seymour, and Mark Mc Lain of Danbury. 4 Grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his step daughter Sara Hubbell and her son Nathan of Beacon Falls. Paul was predeceased by his loving companion Winnie Hubbell.
Calling hours will be held on Monday June 17 from4-7p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home 91 N. Cliff St. Ansonia. Burial will be held in the future in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now