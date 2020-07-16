Father Paul F. MerryFather Paul Francis Merry, 73, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, Chaplin of the St. John Paul II Center for Healthcare of Danbury and an In Residence priest at St. Peter Church, Danbury, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Friends will be received at St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. CDC Guidelines will be followed. All are asked to wear a face-covering and observe hand sanitizing and follow the directions of the ushers. Please bring your own personal pen to sign the guestbook. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Greenwich. Contributions in Fr. Merry's memory may be made to the Priest Retirement Fund, 238 Jewett Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606, St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury 06810 or to St. John Paul II Center for Healthcare, 33 Lincoln Ave., Danbury 06810 att: Sister Frances.