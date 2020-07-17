Father Paul F. MerryFather Paul Francis Merry, 73, a priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, Chaplin of the St. John Paul II Center for Healthcare of Danbury and an In Residence priest at St. Peter Church, Danbury, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Father Merry was born in Stamford, CT, on December 20, 1946, a son of the late Frank H. and Mary Elizabeth (Tierney) Merry. He attended St. Mary Parochial School and St. Basil Preparatory School both of Stamford. Fr. Merry continued his studies for the priesthood at St. Thomas Seminary of Bloomfield, CT, St. John Seminary of Brighton, MA and the Pontifical North American College, Gregorian and Angelicum Universities, Rome, Italy. Father Merry was ordained to the priesthood on December 17, 1971. Serving in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, Fr. Merry served in various capacities. From 1972 to 1976, Fr. Merry served as a Parochial Vicar at St. James Church of Stratford, 1976-1981, Chaplin at Sacred Heart University. In 1981, Fr. Merry attended the Maryknoll School of Languages in Bolivia, Peru, and from 1982 to 1985 as a Parochial Vicar at St. John Maria Vianney Parish of Lima, Peru.Fr. Merry returned to the United States in 1985 and served at St. Mary Church, Bridgeport until 1989 when he was named Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church also of Bridgeport. In 2007, Fr. Merry was named Chaplin of the Saint John Paul II Center for Healthcare, Danbury, and an In Residence priest at St. Peter Church of Danbury until the present. He enjoyed reading, movies, travel and was an avid NY Yankee and NY Giant fan. Fr. Merry is survived by two brothers, Richard F. Merry and his wife Lucille of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Brian F. Merry of Monroe, CT, several first cousins, their families, and many friends. In addition to his parents, Fr. Merry was predeceased by sisters, Maureen Januski and her husband Michael, Barbara Merry, and sister-in-law Margaret Merry. Friends will be received at St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDC Guidelines will be followed. All are asked to wear a face-covering and observe hand sanitizing and follow the directions of the ushers. Please bring your own personal pen to sign the guestbook. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will be private and take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Greenwich. Contributions in Fr. Merry's memory may be made to the Priest Retirement Fund, 238 Jewett Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06606, St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury 06810, or to St. John Paul II Center for Healthcare, 33 Lincoln Ave., Danbury 06810 att: Sister Frances.