|
|
Paul Unico Mozzi
Paul Unico Mozzi, age 98, formerly of Trumbull, was welcomed peacefully into the loving arms of The Lord on Sunday, September 29th, 2019, at his Nashville, Tennessee home. He was the beloved husband of the late Denise M. Mozzi to whom he was married almost 69 years.
Friends may call on Friday, October 4th, 5-8pm at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 5th at 10am at St. Theresa Parish, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment to immediately follow at St. Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford. To leave online condolences, please visit SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019