Paul P. Dunay, Sr.
Paul P. Dunay, Sr. age 81 of Huntington passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side at home. Paul was born in Duryea, PA on July 6, 1938 son of the late Martin and Anna Pavlisko Dunay. He was raised in Duryea, PA before residing in Huntington for over 59 years. He was a graduate of The University of Bridgeport and University of New Haven. Paul proudly served in the US Airforce. He was a manager and employed by Textron (AVCO) Lycoming for many years until his retirement. He was a Catechism teacher for St. Lawrence Church Huntington, CT. He was a member of St. Lawrence Church Huntington, CT. He was also a member of The American Legion Post 585 in Duryea, PA. Paul was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening especially his Rose's, going to the gym, spending time on the farm and vacationing on the beach with his family. He was always working on a new building project. He was a man of many talents and could do anything and everybody always went to him for advice. He was also an avid UCONN HUSKIES WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FAN. He also enjoyed listening to country and western music and The Polkas and dancing. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered Forever in Our Hearts. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Joseph, Michael, Albert, and Martin Dunay; his sisters Mary Dunay, Pauline Vitek, Veronica Reese, Theresa Macuga, Ann Breig, and Ruth Pernot. Surviving are his loving wife Anna Mae Yurkanin Dunay. They have been married for 58 years and the LOVE of each other's life. Paul was the beloved father of Paul P. Dunay, Jr, and his wife Sandy of PA. And Susan Dunay- Shaw and her husband David S. Shaw of Shelton, CT. He was the loving grandfather of Paul P. Dunay, III of PA and Sara E. Dunay-Cook and her husband Peter of PA and his grand dog and companion Daisy Mae. Surviving sisters are Mrs. Helen Champi of Duryea, PA, Mrs. Irene Kosik of Dupont, PA, brother Joseph Dunay of Enola, PA, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Friday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton for his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friends may leave condolences at www.rivervewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 30, 2020.