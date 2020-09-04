Paul Pelletier
Paul Pelletier left this world on September 3rd, 2020 to be reunited with his beloved wife, Merry Lynn Harris Pelletier. After a brief illness he passed at home surrounded by his family. Paul was born in Fall River, MA to the late Adelard and Blanche Devaney Pelletier.
Paul is survived by his children Jon and his wife Stephanie Takach Pelletier of Los Angeles, CA, Cara Pelletier and her husband Sean Nolan of Trumbull and his grandchildren, Liam and Connor Nolan. He is also survived by his sister, Vivian Bernier, wife of her late husband Robert of Peterborough, NH, his brother Robert Pelletier and wife Dolly of Taylors, SC, sister-in-law Sally Harris, wife of her late husband Harlan of Trumbull, nephews Jean-Paul and wife Kristen Bernier of Hancock, NH, Jacques and wife Shannon Bernier of Hancock, NH, Bill Harris of Shelton, Sean Doherty of Shelton and niece Shannon Smith and husband Jamie of Wilton, NY.
Paul spent almost the entirety of his career working for DuPont/Fairprene in Fairfield. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Red Sox fan. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Paul was a proud parent who was always there for Jon and Cara, coaching little league, basketball and volunteering for the Trumbull Marching Band. Later in life, Paul loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Interment in Nichols Village Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. (for a walk through wake) at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Masks are required at church and at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing guidelines. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
