Paul Valko
Paul Richard Valko
Paul Richard Valko, age 90, of Stratford, died peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Paul was born in Bridgeport on January 24, 1930, the youngest of 9 children. He was a graduate of Bassick High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War, as a radio operator. Upon return, he began a 38-year career as a design engineer at Columbia Records/ Sony Music. Paul enjoyed gardening, anything outdoors, bar-tending, antiques, and spending time with friends and family.
Paul is survived by his children: Jeffrey P. Valko, of Fairfield, Donna M. Valko, of Stratford, daughter-in-law, Eileen Valko Clemens, of South Carolina, his grandchildren: Brian and Lisa Valko, of Durham, Daniel Valko, of South Carolina, and Caitlin Valko, of Chicago. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances J. Valko, and son, Kenneth P. Valko.
Burial will be private in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Donna & Jeffrey,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We remember your Dad as a friendly happy person each time we saw him. A good family man and devoted to your mother.

Kind Regards,
Nancy & George Whitmore
Nancy K Whitmore
Friend
