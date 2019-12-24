|
Paul C. Violette
Paul C. Violette, age 62, of Fairfield, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, he was predeceased by his parents Paul E. and Maureen Germain Violette. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Kadlick Violette. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four devoted daughters, Lindsay, Lauren, Carley and Chloe along with sons-in-law Chris and Mike, brother, Thomas, sister, Sandra, and his cherished grandchildren, Jack and Caroline.
Paul was a graduate of Fairfield Prep and received his Bachelor's degree from Sacred Heart University and Master's degree from Fairfield University. He worked at First County Bank for over 20 years rising through the ranks to Senior Vice President. He was an avid member and former President of the Exchange Club of Stamford, volunteering his time to local charity events primarily focused on raising awareness for child abuse prevention.
Perhaps his proudest moments in life were in the company of his wife, family, and friends. He enjoyed playing rounds of golf with his longtime buddies, endless games of cribbage with his daughters, and teaching his grandchildren how to swim. His generosity and kindness were felt by everyone who knew him and the love he shared will always live on in their hearts.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude for the outstanding and compassionate care he received from the doctors and nurses of the Medical ICU at Bridgeport Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28th at Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home in Trumbull. Father Martin, of St. Thomas Aquinas, will begin the memorial service at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to pay their respects until 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private..
In lieu of flowers, people may contribute in his memory to the Exchange Club Parenting Skills Center, 141 Franklin Street, Stamford, CT 06901. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 26, 2019