|
|
Paul Douglas Whitehurst
Paul Douglas Whitehurst, 57, passed away on May 26, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was born on April 19, 1962 in Stamford, CT to Lillie Whitehurst of Stamford, CT and the late Bennie Bryant. In addition to his mother, his memory will be cherished by two sons, Paul D. Whitehurst, Jr. and Davonte Whitehurst, fourteen sisters, one brother, four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Douglas was predeceased by two sisters Paulette Whitehurst Sayles and Terri Bryant. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Memorial COGIC, 164 Richmond Hill Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Dawn C. Snell officiating. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2019