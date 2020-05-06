Paula Erbter
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Erbter
Paula Erbter, 68, of Stratford, beloved wife of Thomas Erbter, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. Born on November 9, 1951 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Betty Fowles.
Paula enjoyed traveling and spend time with family, friends, and her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Paula leaves behind her children, Dawn (Ken) Sanders and Richard (Andrea) Gaydos, Sr.; grandchildren, Jessica O'Brien, Scott Knapp, Richard Gaydos, Jr., Graceanne Gaydos, and Victoria Anton; and siblings, Carol Fowles (Charles Murphy), Lawrence (Lee) Fowles, Jr., and Dennis (Cathy) Fowles, all of Stratford, and Wendy (Ron) Stupp of Hegins, PA.
Burial will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved