Paula Erbter
Paula Erbter, 68, of Stratford, beloved wife of Thomas Erbter, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. Born on November 9, 1951 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Betty Fowles.
Paula enjoyed traveling and spend time with family, friends, and her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Paula leaves behind her children, Dawn (Ken) Sanders and Richard (Andrea) Gaydos, Sr.; grandchildren, Jessica O'Brien, Scott Knapp, Richard Gaydos, Jr., Graceanne Gaydos, and Victoria Anton; and siblings, Carol Fowles (Charles Murphy), Lawrence (Lee) Fowles, Jr., and Dennis (Cathy) Fowles, all of Stratford, and Wendy (Ron) Stupp of Hegins, PA.
Burial will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Paula Erbter, 68, of Stratford, beloved wife of Thomas Erbter, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. Born on November 9, 1951 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Betty Fowles.
Paula enjoyed traveling and spend time with family, friends, and her grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Paula leaves behind her children, Dawn (Ken) Sanders and Richard (Andrea) Gaydos, Sr.; grandchildren, Jessica O'Brien, Scott Knapp, Richard Gaydos, Jr., Graceanne Gaydos, and Victoria Anton; and siblings, Carol Fowles (Charles Murphy), Lawrence (Lee) Fowles, Jr., and Dennis (Cathy) Fowles, all of Stratford, and Wendy (Ron) Stupp of Hegins, PA.
Burial will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2020.