Paula Waz

Waz, Paula Waz, age 68, of Bridgeport, passed away on April 7, 2019 in St Vincent's Medical Center. Paula was born in Bridgeport on September 24, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Helen Murach Waz and John Waz and has been a lifelong Bridgeport resident. Paula will always be remembered as a loving, compassionate person who had a big heart. Everyone who met Paula will never forget her, as far as it goes. Paula is survivored by her loving sister, Joanne Anzellotti, her cherished aunt, Mary Murach, cousins Stefanie husband Ron Rozanski, Mary Anne Blanford, Stanley Murach and wife Michie, Christine Dolan and husband Bill, Henry Murach wife Jodi, Chet Murach, Frank Murach wife Joan and Lolly Beardsley. Paula is predeceased by uncles Henry Murach, Stanley Murach, Adam Murach, Frank Murach, Chet Murach and cousins Kathy and Don Jensen. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. The family would like to give a special thank you to Lillian Araujo and Lisa Santiago from the Augustana Homes who showed great love and friendship to Paula over the years. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019