Paulette Corner

Paulette Corner Obituary
Paulette Corner
Paulette Saccone Corner, age 74, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Corner, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Bridgeport on November 22, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Peter Sr., and Mary Feola Saccone. Paulette was a retired waitress, having been employed by the Brownson Country Club, Hillandale and Stone Barn Inn. Paulette enjoyed her trips to the casino and a good game of scrabble. Paulette was predeceased by her son, Thomas "TJ" Corner, Jr., and brothers Louis and Thomas Saccone. Survivors include her three loving daughters, Denise Kummerl and her husband Tony of Newtown, Darlene Corner and her husband Daniel Garcia of Sandy Hook, and Dawn Pastore and her husband Gildo of Shelton; four cherished grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Daniel Garcia, and Harley and Martina Pastore; a brother, Peter Saccone Jr., and his wife Constance of Shelton, a sister, Rose O'Donnell of Sandy Hook, sister-in-law Sylvia Saccone of Bridgeport, her devoted caregivers, Sandria and Shelly-Ann, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lawn Cemetery, Shelton. Relatives and friends may greet the family in the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019
