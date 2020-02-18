Home

Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trumbull Congregational Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Trumbull Congregational Church
3115 Reservoir Ave.
Trumbull, CT
1946 - 2020
Paulette "Chiche" Guion
Paulette "Chiche" Guion, 95, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Daniel B. Guion, died peacefully in her home on February 13. 2020. Mom was born in LePortel, France came to America as a war bride in 1946. Her greatest joys were her family and the home she created for them. Being the matriarch for the entire Guion family, Chiche was dearly loved by all. Her passion was gardening, and her other interests included cooking, sewing, knitting and ceramics.
Survivors include her children Danielle Arla (Brian) Smith; Ced Guion; Michele (Bill) Feller; Wendy Corris; Bruce (Beki) Guion; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband, Dan, Chiche was predeceased by her son Jeff Guion and her grandson Gregory L. Guion. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Francoise) Senechal of Calais, France, along with many nieces and nephews, both in America and France.
A memorial service celebrating Chiche's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. Friends may call on Friday February 21, 202 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Trumbull Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the foundation 'Love In Action" in Trumbull, CT. www.housingfirstlia.org or PO Box 110045, Trumbull, CT 06611.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2020
