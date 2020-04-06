Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Pauline C. Segall


1924 - 2020
Pauline C. Segall Obituary
Pauline C. Segall
Pauline Cihal Bocchiere Segall, age 95, of Milford, wife of the late Salvatore Bocchiere and Emanuel Segall passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born in Trumbull on October 2, 1924 she was a daughter of the late John and Pauline Kubic Cihal, and was a retired secretary at Sikorsky Aircraft with over 25 years of service. Pauline volunteered services at Milford Hospital. Survivors include her loving daughter, Paula Plourde and her husband Robert of Milford, a sister, Ann Mikita of Trumbull, two granddaughters, Jessica and Lauren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Charles and John Cihal, Wilma Segall and Mary Marcolus.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, a private service will be conducted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2020
